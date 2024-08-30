Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 14:52

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that including LPG cylinders, cooking gas, in the basic food basket will cost R$13 billion from the federal budget. When commenting on the amount, Lula once again criticized the financial market, saying that the system reacts poorly to announcements of investments aimed at the neediest population.

According to the president, the inclusion of cooking gas in the basic food basket will only begin in 2025, due to the Budget.

“Yesterday, they told me that the market is nervous, the dollar has increased, the program will cost R$13 billion by the end of 2026. And it’s funny because every time we do something for the poor, the market gets nervous,” said Lula, at an event announcing federal government investments in Paraíba this Friday, the 30th.

The president pointed out, however, that when the Senate approved, last week, the bill that extends the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors and small and medium-sized municipalities, there was no negative reaction from the financial market. “I didn’t see the market get nervous, that’s because they are part of the market, the tax exemption money was for them, but when it’s for the poor, they get nervous.”

By highlighting the importance of making money circulate, the PT member continued his criticism: “This is what the ignorant market people need to realize. Everyone wins when money circulates.”

Criticism of Bolsonaro

The speech on Friday afternoon also had a political tone. In the speech, which lasted about 40 minutes, the PT member once again criticized former president Jair Bolsonaro, citing the lack of delivery of housing units then called Casa Verde e Amarela and the management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lula then stated that any candidate who says he will be elected with a speech about fighting corruption, “ends up being the most corrupt person of his time”.