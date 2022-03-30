By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was once considered one of the great international leaders, on Wednesday appealed for an end to the war in Ukraine, which began with the Russian invasion, and stressed that the reasons to the conflict would be resolved in Brazil at a bar table washed down with beer.

At an international event on equality and democracy at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), and for an audience of more than 5,000 people, Lula affirmed to applause that it is necessary to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries and that nations must be treated on equal terms.

“I wanted to warn Putin, the president of Ukraine, warn Biden, warn the presidents of European countries: stop this war, the people need peace,” Lula said in a speech that lasted almost an hour, referring to Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Leader of Ukraine, and Joe Biden, President of the USA.

On the same stage as Lula were former foreign minister Celso Amorim and other politicians and former international leaders. Former President Dilma Rousseff was also at the event.

“People want a job, they want a salary, education, life and they don’t want death. Who cares about this war?”, he asked.

“This war for everything I understand, read and hear would be resolved here in Brazil at a table drinking beer, if not at the first, then at the second, if not at the third, if not at the third, I would run out of bottles for a peace agreement “, he added.

SYMBOLS

The PT leader who appears at the front in opinion polls criticized the appropriation of the national flag and the shirt of the Brazilian team by President Jair Bolsonaro.

For Lula, this attempt is due to Bolsonaro having no party, cause, anthem or commandments. “This flag is ours, not theirs,” Lula said, waving a Brazilian flag.

The former president also criticized the performance of the federal government in the international, health and education areas.

“Get ready because we are going to guarantee the rights of the working people of this country again”, he said.

