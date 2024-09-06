President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Friday that, when he sends the Budget to the National Congress, in 2026, the last year of his current term, the budget piece will provide for income tax exemption for salaries of up to 5 thousand reais.

Lula’s indication is that the impact of the measure would be included in the budget proposal for 2027, but he did not provide details.

In an interview with Difusora radio in Goiânia, Lula stated that he is keeping his campaign promise to exempt salaries of up to R$5,000 from income tax and reiterated that it is necessary to put money in the hands of the poorest.



