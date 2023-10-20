President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) once again classified Hamas’ attacks against Israelis as “terrorism” this Friday (20), in his second public appearance following surgery on his hip three weeks ago. Despite recognizing the seriousness of the violence promoted by the group, the president says that Israel’s reaction was “insane”.

Lula, once again, did not emphatically classify the group as terrorist, only mentioning Hamas by name as the author of the attacks for the first time. The statement took place during the event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Bolsa Família program, in which he participated via video conference from Palácio da Alvorada, where he is recovering from surgery.

“Today when the program [Bolsa Família] turns 20 years old, I keep remembering that 1,500 children have already died in the Gaza Strip. They didn’t ask Hamas to do the crazy act it did, of terrorism, attacking Israel, but they also didn’t ask Israel to react in an insane way and kill them, exactly those who have nothing to do with the war,” the president told next to the first lady, Rosângela “Janja” da Silva.

He also expressed solidarity with the victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine, stating that “it is not possible so much irrationality, so much insanity, for people to wage war taking into account that the people who are dying are women, elderly people, children”.

Shortly after the event, Lula said on social media that he will return to Palácio do Planalto next week. “Next week I’ll be at Palácio do Planalto at full steam,” she said.

Both Lula and the government have been asked to emphatically classify Hamas as a terrorist group, which should only happen, according to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, when the United Nations (UN) so designates it.

The president even classified the attacks as terrorist, but did not emphatically condemn Hamas. The PT also did not adopt this designation in the party resolution published earlier this week, and even accused the Israeli army of carrying out a “genocide” against the population of Gaza.

The PT’s position generated an immediate reaction from the Israeli embassy in Brazil, which said that the party did not have the morality to talk about human rights in its formation and, at the same time, make the statements it made.

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 14th day since the terrorist group’s attacks on October 7, and has already claimed more than 5,000 deaths. The Gaza region continues to be besieged by the Israeli army and without access for humanitarian aid, which is expected to have limited permission this weekend.