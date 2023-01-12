The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (12.jan.2022) that a GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) in Brasilia after the January 8 attacks would result in a coup d’état. Therefore, the preference was for an intervention in the public security of the Federal District.

GLO is a type of military intervention in a specific location. It is when the government deploys the Armed Forces to restore order in a certain place.

“If I had done GLO I would have taken responsibility for relinquishing my responsibility. Then there would be the coup that Thatpeople wantedsaid the President of the Republic.

“Lula ceases to be a government so that some general can take over the government. Whoever wants to take over the government, run for election and win. That’s why I didn’t do GLO”he declared.

Instead, the Planalto decreed intervention in public security in the Federal District until January 31. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Paulo Cappelli, was designated as intervenor. He is a trusted man of the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino.

Last Sunday, January 8, radical right-wing groups invaded and destroyed the buildings of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress.

It was the same groups that, unhappy with the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for Lula, were camped outside barracks asking the Armed Forces to carry out a coup d’état against the PT.

The President of the Republic said that there was collusion with military personnel from the Planalto Palace in the episode.

“There were a lot of conniving people. A lot of people from the Military Police conniving. There were a lot of people from the Armed Forces inside here who connived. I am convinced that the door of the Planalto Palace was opened for people to enter, because there is no broken door. It means that someone facilitated entry.”he said.

Lula also demonstrated that he doesn’t trust the military he hasn’t met for years enough to have them around him. Here is the declaration:

“Now, for example, I don’t have an adjutant. My aides are my comrades who worked with me before. Because I do not have? I pick up the newspaper, Heleno’s driver is saying he’s going to kill me and that I’m not going to go up the ramp. The other says he’s going to shoot me in the head and I’m not going up the ramp. How am I going to have a person at the door of my office who can shoot me? So I put as my orderlies the companions who have worked with me since 2010, all military.”

The President of the Republic spoke to journalists at breakfast at the Planalto Palace. Also participating were the Minister of the Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta (PT) and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

