President said he should resume a version of “More Food” for the countries of the continent, but did not give details on the implementation

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Sunday (27.Aug.2023) that it should resume the “More Food Africa” program, but did not detail when and how. The Chief Executive said that the initiative is “another aspect of Brazilian ‘south-south’ cooperation” in geopolitical repositioning.

“Africa has what it takes to become an agricultural powerhouse with the capacity to feed its people and also the world. Brazil will continue to be a partner in this endeavor. The Mais Alimentos program allows small producers to have access to financing”, he said.

Lula spoke during the 14th CPLP (Conference of Heads of State of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries), held in São Tomé, capital of São Tomé and Príncipe. Although it focused on African countries, the group includes countries from other regions, such as Portugal, in Europe, and East Timor, in Asia.

9 Portuguese-speaking countries are part of the CPLP:

Angola;

Brazil;

Cape Green;

Guinea Bissau;

Equatorial Guinea;

Mozambique;

Portugal;

Sao Tome and Principe;

East Timor.

In June, the federal government resumed the Mais Alimentos program in Brazil, with the release of resources to finance machinery, equipment and implements for sustainable production by family farming.

On his tour of Africa over the past week, Lula defended on several occasions the organization and strengthening of the countries of the so-called global south. For him, the expansion of Brics, announced on Thursday (24.Aug.2023) is a demonstration that the group of nations can start discussing “in conditions of superiority” with other blocs, such as the G7.

Between August 22nd and 24th, Lula participated in the 15th BRICS Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa. On August 25th and 26th, he made a state visit to Angola, with which he signed cooperation agreements, including in area of ​​food security, and where he promised new Brazilian investments in the African continent. The president returns to Brazil this Sunday. Your arrival in Brasilia is scheduled for 18:15.

In his speech to the CPLP, Lula said that Brazil also wants to cooperate in the area of ​​education with Portuguese-speaking countries for the technical and academic training of young people. She also defended the promotion of scientific research in the countries of the group.

According to Lula, Brazil is regulating the issuance of visas for CPLP citizens who are from the academic, scientific, cultural and business community.

Lula also praised Angola’s initiative to incorporate economic cooperation between the group’s countries into the CPLP. “The Angolan initiative, to incorporate economic cooperation as a new pillar of our community, will help to connect our markets. We are almost 300 million consumers spread across 4 continents and with a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of US$ 2.3 trillion”, he said.