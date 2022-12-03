President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday, the 2nd, that the future finance minister will be the “face of the success of the 1st term” in which he governed the country (2003-2006), but warned that he will have the final word on economic policy decisions. “The ministry has autonomy, it has a lot of things, but I was the one who won the election. I want to be included in economic decisions in this country. I know what’s good for the people, I know what’s good for the market,” he said.

Lula has been asked to announce the name of the new Minister of Finance soon in the midst of negotiations to approve the Transition PEC, which provides for R$ 198 billion outside the spending ceiling. Questioned, he did not answer whether the person chosen for the post will be former mayor Fernando Haddad – so far, the most quoted name.

Upon being elected, President Jair Bolsonaro delegated the running of the economy to Minister Paulo Guedes, whom he referred to as “Posto Ipiranga”. Guedes had to give in, however, when decisions involved matters of interest to the president or his quest for re-election.

Despite the pressure from sectors of politics and the financial market for the nomination of names to occupy the ministries, Lula said that he will only start making appointments after diplomacy by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), scheduled for the 12th of this month.

About the PEC, he said that he expects “sensitivity” from the National Congress for the approval of the text. The president-elect also defended that the amendments to the secret budget should not be included in the negotiations. “Brazil needs this PEC. The current government should be doing it. To me, it seems that he (Bolsonaro) wants to leave this country at zero for us to govern. I hope that Congress, the House and Senate, have the sensitivity to negotiate.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.