PT also stated that, if he wins the elections, he will increase the transfer of funds to city halls.

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) that the exemption of the payroll, when specific taxes on companies are reduced, make the municipalities lose money.

“Every time a federal government decides to exempt something from the federal government, municipalities lose money”said Lula in a meeting with mayors and members of the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities).

The PT also stated that, if elected, he will increase the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund), which transfers funds to municipalities. Lula acknowledged that the laws passed in the municipalities do not always have enough money to make the proposals viable.

“The mayor is the main link in this federative pact between the president, state governments and mayors”, completed.

Watch the entirety of the event (20min50s):

Lula also said that mayors with “judgment” must support a president with “Commitment to City Halls”

The PT member also declared that the income distribution programs implemented during his government reduced the demands of the population in the municipalities. He stated that before his government, there were “lines of people asking for money” in the mayors’ houses.

“Before we created income distribution policies, many mayors got up at 5 am with lines of people asking for money to buy medicine, asking for medicine, asking for money for bus tickets”, said.

Lula praised the fact of having participated in the March to Brasília in Defense of Municipalities in Brasília while he was president. If elected in the 2nd round of the electionssaid he will participate in the next edition of the event.