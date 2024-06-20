In an event in honor of National Cinema Day, held in Rio, PT member announces R$ 1.6 billion for the audiovisual sector

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (June 19, 2024) that artists, soap operas and cinema are not “to teach bitching” and yes“culture”. According to him, one cannot be afraid of debate with art critics. He made the statements in honor of National Cinema Day, where the PT member announced R$ 1.6 billion for the audiovisual sector. The event was held in Rio.

“I belong to the group where artists, cinema and soap operas are not for teaching bitching. It’s to teach culture. It’s to tell a story, it’s to tell narratives and not to say that we want the wrong things for children. No, we just want to do what is called art. Anyone who doesn’t want to understand what art is, damn it.”he stated.

Lula stated that “crazy” They scream and curse with criticism, but the artistic class, present at the ceremony, cannot remain silent.

“What we cannot do is be afraid to have this debate. Often a crazy person appears there, talking nonsense, shouting nonsense, swearing nonsense and we stay quiet. No, we have to defend our rights”he declared.

The president also said it was necessary to regulate videos on demand (VOD) and demanded that the sector talk to congressmen so that the legislation is appropriate for the topic.

“It is important that the appointment is man to man, woman to woman. I think we are capable of making regulations so that this country becomes a free, sovereign country that owns its own nose. Owner of his artists, owner of his art and owner of our future”continued.

Announcement of measures

O FSA (Audiovisual Sector Fund) will invest R$1.6 billion in the production of Brazilian films and series this year, a record amount, according to the Ministry of Culture, and 23% higher than that recorded in 2023 (R$1.3 billion) .

Among ongoing actions, the ministry cited investment in international co-productions, worth R$200 million. The segment received 476 projects from 47 countries.

R$400 million has also been approved for credit for infrastructure projects, mainly focused on expanding the cinema network outside the Rio-São Paulo axis.

According to the ministry, since 2023, R$6.1 million has already been invested in around 100 projects for the production of short films and for the exchange of professionals abroad, based on six public calls from the Audiovisual Secretariat.

Watch the full event (1h59min):