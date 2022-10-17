





Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), when asked how to govern without the “buying of legislative support”, stated a little while ago that it is necessary to “deal with the Congress that was elected”, representatives placed there by the Brazilian people. , scored. Lula also declared that he will try to fight the secret budget with a participatory budget, in an attempt to “decrease the kidnapping” that centrist parties made of the play, as he called it.

“Whether the deputies are good or not, the Brazilian people are responsible for those who nominated them, and it is with those who have a mandate that the government relates”, said the PT member, during the debate promoted by Band this evening. In his response, the PT avoided answering about the monthly allowance.

Regarding the secret budget, a tool created during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to guarantee legislative support, the PT said that with the participatory mechanism he will try to “confront this story”.

The PT also said that the 2023 Budget is ready, but he still does not know, if elected, whether he will change it or not. “But I’m going to get the Budget and we’re going to send it to the people to give their opinion to know what they want, effectively, to see if we can reduce the kidnapping power that Centrão did (from the Budget)”, he concluded.







