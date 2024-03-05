Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/03/2024 – 12:51

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Monday, 4th, that the act called by the former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, on February 25th, was a demonstration that Bolsonaro fears sanctions in court following the investigation investigating an attempted coup d'état after the 2022 elections. According to Lula, Bolsonaro “knows he could be arrested” and “is trying to escape”.

“The naked truth is that this citizen tried to carry out a coup in this country”, said Lula in his opening speech at the 4th National Culture Conference, in Brasília.

After the president's statement, the audience at the event sang a chorus of “No amnesty”, in reference to Bolsonaro's request during the demonstration that those investigated for the attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers, whom he called “poor things”, be forgiven.

Bolsonaro knows he 'did something stupid'

Bolsonaro called for the event in Paulista after the launch of Operation Tempus Veritatis by the Federal Police (PF), in the investigation targeting the former president and close allies for the alleged crime of abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law. The demonstration, according to Lula, demonstrates that the former president knows he “did something stupid”.

In a speech at Paulista, the former president made reference to the “coup draft”, a text produced by Bolsonaro's entourage after his defeat in the 2022 elections, with the aim of developing a legal basis for calling a new election.

“Coup using the Constitution? Have holy patience,” she said, downplaying the content of the sketch.

In doing so, however, the former president possibly admitted that those close to him knew of the existence of the draft, which could be used against those investigated by the PF.

The defense denies that the speech was a confession that he had knowledge of the document.

Bolsonaro was 'afraid', says Lula

During his speech this Monday, Lula stated that the former head of the Executive left the country at the end of his term, in December 2022, in “fear” of the public that would be present at the inauguration of the new government. “I think he got scared and tried to leave for the United States. (…) He was afraid of the possession. The inauguration was a demonstration that there were a lot of people on the other side,” he said.

PF investigators believe that the departure of the then president may have had a more pragmatic purpose. The former president's breach of banking secrecy demonstrates that, about to end his administration, Bolsonaro made a transaction worth R$800,000 on December 27, 2022 to the USA.

According to a PF document obtained by the magazine Lookthe resources would aim to ensure the former president’s stay abroad, so that, from there, he could await “the outcome of the attempted coup d’état that was in progress”.

For Lula, the PF investigations may have clarified what the then president did after his defeat in the 2022 elections, when he withdrew from public appearances. “When he was locked inside the house, we didn't know if he was crying or what he was doing. He was trying to carry out a coup”, stated the president at the opening of the conference.

On the same Monday, Bolsonaro's lawyer, Fábio Wajngarten, former government Communications Secretary, refuted President Lula's statements. “The more Lula talks about President Jair Bolsonaro, the more I see that we are on the right path. Despair overflows,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).