In celebration of the first 100 days of government, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva justified that the government prioritized, at the beginning of his term, “what was urgent” to create “bases for a better future”. When resuming some government deliveries, the PT cited the formulation of the fiscal framework, “realistic and responsible, which maintains the balance of public accounts and guarantees that the poor are in the budget.”

On the eve of the government reaching its first 100 days in office – which will be completed on Monday, the 10th – the president wrote an article published this Sunday, the 9th, in the newspaper Brazilian Mail. As shown by Political BroadcastLula arrives at the milestone with difficulty creating a positive agenda and less popularity than at the beginning of previous terms, betting on the resumption of programs that marked PT administrations.

“To govern is to deal with urgencies while creating the foundations for a better future. In these first 100 days, we prioritized what was urgent. Starting with what is necessary, to do what is possible and achieve dreams that today may seem impossible”, wrote the Chief Executive in the article. Lula takes up criticism from the previous administration, under ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, a rhetoric used with great force in these early days of government. According to the president, “the inherited problems were so many and on so many fronts”, and he highlighted the need for the terms “reconstruction” and “union”.

“There are not two Brazils, the Brazil of those who voted for me and the Brazil of those who voted for another candidate. We are one nation,” she said. “We face calamities, we dialogue with mayors, governors, deputies, senators and civil society. We promote harmony between institutions and the uncompromising defense of democracy and human rights”, he pointed out.

In the economic area, the president cited the formulation of the fiscal framework as “realistic and responsible” and that “maintains the balance of public accounts and ensures that the poor are included in the budget.” The text, however, has not yet been delivered to the National Congress.

In the international area, Lula comments that the country has left “the sad role of an international pariah, thanks to the resumption of our active and proud foreign policy”. As the report revealed, a survey carried out by the Political Broadcast showed that the president spoke with 26 heads of state, between face-to-face meetings and phone calls, from his inauguration on January 1 to March 31.

“In the 1,360 days ahead, we will remain firm in rebuilding a more developed, fair and sovereign country, with peace, harmony and opportunities for all. Brazil has returned”, concluded the president.