By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that the government would resume the policy of minimum prices for agricultural products and that the program to get poor people out of debt could be announced next week.

“We will guarantee that, if people produce, they will not lose, because if they produce in excess, the government will buy this food for us to distribute where it needs to be distributed”, said Lula at an event for the reinstallation of the National Security Council Food and Nutrition (Consea).

“And we are also going to return with the minimum price policy to guarantee that the people who plant do not suffer losses if there is a super harvest”, he added.

Lula also took advantage of the event to say that he should announce next week the fulfillment of two promises he made in the electoral campaign last year, when he was elected for a third term in the Presidency: salary equality between men and women and a program to take poorest of the indebtedness, which will be called Desenrola.

“On Women’s Day (Wednesday of next week), we will definitively present the law that will guarantee that the woman definitely receives the same salary as the man if she performs the same function as the man”, he said.

“Another important thing that is about to be announced is Desenrola. It’s ready and I think next week we can announce it, “she added.

Consea, now reinstalled by Lula, had been extinguished at the beginning of the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The return of the collegiate comes after Brazil has returned, in recent years, to the Hunger Map of the United Nations (UN), where it had left in 2014, the last year of the first term of former president Dilma Rousseff, after the expansion of public policies for income distribution initiated in Lula’s first government.

According to data from the National Survey on Food Security in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic, last year, 33.1 million people were not guaranteed what to eat in Brazil. The study also pointed out that 58.7% of the population lives with some degree of food insecurity.