President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared, this Friday (12th), in Fortaleza, that the government needs to act in every vote on important measures to obtain the support of the National Congress. The statement was made during the launch of the program to expand full-time schools.

“There are people who ask how many deputies I have in my base. I say I have 513 deputies and 81 senators, and they will be tested on every vote. Each vote you have to talk to all the deputies. No deputy is obliged to vote for what the government wants, the way the government wants it. The deputy may think differently, may want to make an amendment, want to change an article, and we have to understand that this is part of the democratic game. It is not Congress that needs the government. The way the Brazilian Constitution is, it is the government that needs Congress,” said Lula.

Related news:

Without a clearly consolidated parliamentary base in the National Congress, the federal government has faced difficulties in approving important projects. Last week, for example, the Chamber of Deputies approved a Draft Legislative Decree (PDL) which suspended parts of decrees by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regulating the new basic sanitation framework. The text will still be analyzed by the Senate. There are still other provisional measures being discussed in Parliament, including the reorganization of the government, the resumption of Bolsa Família and the Mais Médicos program, among others.

In his speech in Ceará, Lula pondered that his party, the PT, only has 69 federal deputies. And as each important vote in the Chamber of Deputies requires the favorable vote of 257 congressmen, he needs to talk to at least 200 congressmen. “This MP that I signed here [das escolas em tempo integral], it has to be voted. I have to talk to those who like me and those who don’t like me. When you are not in government, you have a party, you think. When you’re in government, you either do it or you don’t. Therefore, the relationship needs to be civilized”, he highlighted.