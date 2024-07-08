Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/07/2024 – 23:34

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrated the results of the French elections this Sunday (07). left-wing alliance New Popular Front came out ahead in the parliamentary election count, beating the centrist and far-right parties. Thousands of people took to the streets of the French capital to celebrate the result.

“I am very pleased with the demonstration of greatness and maturity by the political forces in France who united against extremism in today’s legislative elections. This result, as well as the victory of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, reinforces the importance of dialogue between progressive groups in defense of democracy and social justice. They should serve as an inspiration for South America,” said Lula.

Related news:

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also spoke out on social media. For him, the results of the French elections point to a global revolution for life. “Humanity always reacts in the saddest moments of humanity,” said Petro.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro described the victory of the New Popular Front as “historic.” “Greetings to the French people, the social movements and their popular forces, for this important civic day that strengthens unity and peace,” Maduro said.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya celebrated the victory of the French left and also took the opportunity to congratulate the English Labour Party. “Europe is moving forward. The Labour Party triumphed in the United Kingdom and now in France, a coalition of progressive forces has stopped the far right and its threats. Congratulations to the English and French people for defending the rights and freedom of the people,” Xiomara said on social media.

In June, following the results of the elections to the European Parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the French parliament and called elections in the country. In the first round, the far right stood out and the expectation was that it would emerge victorious from the election. The partial count this Sunday showed an unexpected scenario, with the left ahead of the center and the extreme right. The final result should only be known this Monday (8).