President says relations with countries aim at Brazilian interests and visit will not create “scratches” with North Americans

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (April 15, 2023), in Beijing (which is 11 hours ahead of Brazilian time) that he sees no reason for any kind of reaction from the United States to Brazil’s rapprochement with China. For the Chief Executive, relations with the countries aim only at Brazilian interests.

“There’s no reason for that. When I talk to the United States, I’m not worried about what China will think, I’m talking about my country’s sovereign interests. […] Each one negotiates in defense of its sovereignty and the improvement of the life of its people”he said.

Lula made the statement as he left the St. Regis in Beijing. He left for the United Arab Emirates. There, he will be received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a dinner.

According to the Brazilian president, there will be important announcements of investments in Brazil. He, however, did not detail values ​​or areas involved.

Lula met with the President of China, Xi Jinping, on Friday (April 14, 2023) in Beijing, the Chinese capital. He also met Premier Li Qiang and National People’s Congress President Zhao Leji. He also met with leaders of large companies operating in Brazil: Huawei, CCCC (China Communications Construction Company), State Grid and BYD.

“I leave here very satisfied and I am sure that our relationship with China is not necessarily capable of creating any scratches with the United States”, he said. During his appointments in the Asian country, however, the Brazilian president criticized the United States for its involvement in the war between Russia and Ukraine and defended trade between countries in local currencies without the obligation to peg prices to the dollar.

The president also said that he visited Huawei for “need to make digital revolution” in Brazil. The technology company is embroiled in problems with countries like the United States and Canada.

At the beginning of the year, the US government stopped offering product export licenses to Huawei. The measure is part of the trade dispute between the US and China. “Our country is very backward and I think it is not right for us not to give the Brazilian people the same opportunity that other countries already have”he said.