Alongside the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, the Brazilian denied that there had been a setback in the negotiations and cited geopolitical changes; the Spaniard defended new partners for Europe

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (6 March 2024) that negotiations for a free trade agreement between Mercosur (Southern Common Market) and the European Union are advanced and that its conclusion does not depend on France's consent, although the country is the main opponent of the initiative.

“We are ready to sign an agreement with the European Union, but what happens is that France, for a long time now, has had problems with its agricultural producers. My peace of mind is that the European Union does not depend on France to make the agreement. You have power of attorney to make the agreement. France may not like it, but be patient”, he said.

Lula spoke about the subject alongside the president of Spain, Pedro Sanchéz, who is making a state visit to Brazil. The Spaniard's position is equivalent to that of prime minister. Both met for around 1h30 at Palácio do Planalto and participated in lunch at Palácio do Itamaraty.

Sánchez also defended the conclusion of the agreement and said that his country is not the problem. “After the war in Ukraine, Europe learned the lesson that it is necessary to find new partners and diversify trade. We are not the problem and we will work together to reach this agreement that will undoubtedly bring about a change in global geopolitics,” said the Spaniard.

French President Emmanuel Macron faces strong pressure from French farmers who do not want the domestic market to be opened to the entry of Mercosur goods because they believe there will be unfair competition.

Since the beginning of the year, producers have intensified protests across the country, which has caused Macron to toughen his stance on negotiations between the 2 blocs.

The French leader is expected to meet with Lula in Brasília on March 23. The agreement will be the main topic of the meeting.

Lula said he had “deeply regretted” it was not possible to announce the conclusion of the agreement at the last Mercosur meeting, held in Rio, in December. At the time, Sánchez was president of the European Union council.

This Wednesday, the president said he did not agree with the thesis that there had been a setback in the negotiations and said again that the 2 blocs had advanced a lot.

“The European Union needs this agreement and Mercosur needs this agreement. It's not a matter of wanting it or not, liking it or not. We have reached a situation where we need politically, economically and geographically to make this agreement”, said Lula.