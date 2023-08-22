South African president was the 1st elected in multiracial elections, fought against racial segregation and received the Nobel Peace Prize

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) that former South African President Nelson Mandela was the “strongest” political figure he had ever met. Mandela was the 1st president elected in multiracial elections in South Africa. He fought against apartheid –system of racial segregation that prevailed in the country after independence, in 1961, and he was imprisoned for 27 years until he was released in 1990. In 1993, he received the Nobel Peace Prize and, in the following year, he was elected president of South Africa. Mandela died in 2013. “Africa has 54 countries and each one has great heroes. There was a lot of fighting on this continent, a lot of barbarism against black people. Mandela was a figure who was the result of a world struggle. Every time I met Mandela, I saw him as the strongest political figure I have ever known.”stated Lula in his live weekly “Conversation with the President”. Lula is in South Africa for the Brics summit, which begins on Tuesday (22.Aug). The country, like most South African nations, was a European colony until the mid-20th century and, according to the Gini coefficient (the main measure for measuring global inequality), is considered the most unequal nation in the world.

Watch the president’s live (35min25):