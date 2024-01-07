President gave the statement to a “GloboNews” documentary about extremist acts

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that First Lady Janja Lula da Silva convinced him to ban the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decree on January 8, when the headquarters of the Three Powers were invaded and vandalized by extremists.

“It was Janja who warned me: 'Don't accept GLO because GLO is all they want, is to take over the government'. If I give them authority, I give them the government”said Lula in an interview with a documentary by GloboNews about extremist acts displayed on Fantasticfrom the TV Globo.

In the same documentary, the mayor of Araraquara, Edinho Silva (PT), stated that Janja was emphatic in rejecting the possibility of GLO.

“When the debate about the GLO opens, Janja stands up and says: “No GLO, because that’s handing it over to the military”said the PT member.

The president asked the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, whether it was possible to intervene only in public security, and the minister replied yes. Dino said that there was the possibility of a total or partial intervention. Lula suggested that the minister be the intervenor, but as he was elected senator in 2022, Dino could not take the position.

On that occasion, Ricardo Cappelli, executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, was chosen to intervene in Brasília's security.