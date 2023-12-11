Parish priest was present at the launch of the National Visible Streets Plan aimed at homeless people

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared that he was “exciting” receive Father Julio Lancellotti at Palácio do Planalto “to launch an important policy for the homeless population in our country”. The parish priest participated this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) in the launch of the National Visible Streets Plan, which has around R$ 1 billion (R$ 982 million) in investments.

The PT member said in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) that the priest is “a man of God who represents the values ​​of Christ”. On September 24, Lancellotti received the Order of Merit medal from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, at the level of Grand Cross, for his work in defending human rights and the rights of people living on the streets. The honor was granted by Lula through decree.

The National Visible Streets Plan will be coordinated by Ministry of Human Rights. According to the president, Minister Silvio Almeida will have 11 ministries and 5 other public administration bodies at his disposal. “We will generate opportunities so that these people have the guarantee of full citizenship, housing, work and income to live with dignity”said Lula.

On July 25, 2023, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes decided that the federal government had 120 days to present a national plan for the homeless population.

JULIO LANCELLOTTI

The 74-year-old priest became known for working with social assistance for homeless people. Priest in the pastoral ministry of Povo de Rua of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, he graduated in pedagogy at Faculdade Oswaldo Cruz and as a nursing assistant at Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Bragança Paulista. He won the Zilda Arns award, given by the Chamber of Deputies, in 2021.

Lancellotti is also part of the CDESS (Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development), the Lula Council. Formed by 246 members, the group is a channel for dialogue between the Executive and civil society.