President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that Israel is sabotaging the peace process in the conflict against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with an “endless massacre” of children, the elderly and women in humanitarian areas.

The criticism came after the Israeli army targeted a group of terrorists in the province of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian territory, one of them being military leader Muhammed Deif, considered the second most important member of the terrorist group.

The attack, however, also hit civilians and killed at least 71 people. Another 289 were injured, some seriously, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas.

“The Israeli government continues to sabotage the peace process and the ceasefire in the Middle East. The most recent bombing in the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people, is unacceptable. Now, there are more than 90 fatalities and almost 300 injured in tents that sheltered children, the elderly, and women,” Lula said on social media this Sunday (14) (see in full).

Lula considered it “appalling” that Israeli forces “continue to collectively punish the Palestinian people.” This has become a common refrain in the president’s interviews and speeches, as if the general population of Gaza were paying for the terrorist attacks of October last year.

“Tens of thousands of people have already died in successive attacks since last year, many of them in delimited humanitarian zones that should be protected. We, political leaders of the democratic world, cannot remain silent in the face of this endless massacre,” Lula added.

For him, the international community needs to focus its efforts on achieving a “ceasefire and peace in the region” with the guarantee of the release of Israeli hostages and an end to attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“Wrong conclusions”

Lula’s speeches against Israel, however, were not well received by entities such as StandWithUs Brasil, which says that the president “draws wrong conclusions from false information”.

According to the organization, Israel did not attack “tents” with “women, elderly people and children”, but a Hamas hideout where intelligence information indicated that two of the “bloodthirsty” leaders of the terrorist group were hiding: “Commander Mohammed Deif, head of the military wing of Hamas and one of the architects of the 7/10 massacre, and Rafah Salameh, the deputy head and, in addition, main commander of Hamas in Khan Yunis”, it points out.

“Salameh’s death has been confirmed and there is strong evidence that Deif has also been neutralized. Both terrorists are among those primarily responsible for the largest massacre of Jews for being Jews since the Nazi Holocaust,” added StandWithUs Brazil.

For the entity, “as always”, Hamas spreads false information about the number of victims of the attack, “without distinguishing between combatants and civilians, since, for them, everyone is ‘martyrs’ of the holy war against the Jewish people”.

“The President of the Republic should be more cautious and responsible, and not continue to reproduce everything that Hamas says about each military action by Israel, in a war that the country did not seek and that it was forced to fight after being attacked,” the entity said against the president.

According to StandWithUs Brasil, President Lula “should remember that, since the beginning of the war, Israel has made several proposals for a ceasefire agreement, the last of which was on May 27th.”

“The best thing the Brazilian government could do to help make the ceasefire happen is to urge Hamas to accept it, lay down its arms and release the hostages (among whom are women, elderly people and children) still held captive in inhumane conditions, allowing them to reunite with their families,” he added.