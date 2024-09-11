Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2024 – 22:16

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again mocked on Tuesday, the 10th, the assertion of opponents and commentators that he would be lucky. Lula made the statement in a speech in Manaus (AM), during an event with mayors from Amazonas about measures to mitigate the effects of droughts in the state.

“I am so lucky that inflation is under control. I am so lucky that the economy will grow more than the market predicted. I am so lucky that since I returned to the Presidency of the Republic, the Free Trade Zone has already created thousands of formal jobs here. I am so lucky that in this one year and nine months we have already created 3 million formal jobs. I am so lucky that the wage bill has already grown by 11.7%. I am so lucky that we have already increased the minimum wage twice,” declared the President of the Republic.

Lula also said that mayors from all parties had the opportunity to request works from the federal government, and that this angered part of the PT. “I have to respect, first and foremost, the needs of the people of the city,” he commented.

He stated that Brazil has people who are invisible to the ruling class. “Everyone knows that I am president of everyone, but if there is one thing that everyone needs to know, it is that I will first take care of those who need it most,” he declared.

Lula also said that he went to Amazonas more to listen than to speak.