Long-term goal is defended by Fernando Haddad (Finance); CMN debates this Thursday (June 29) the inflation target

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (June 29, 2023) that the inflation target in Brazil cannot be “so rigid” without the country being able to achieve it. For him, the goal could have a longer horizon and be lowered when reached. The CMN (National Monetary Council) will debate on the afternoon of this Thursday (June 29, 2023), at 3 pm, the target for inflation. The current system determined by the body is based on the Gregorian calendar. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, advocates a change. There is the possibility that a more elastic period for meeting an inflation target will be proposed at this Thursday’s meeting. Instead of 12 months, it could be 18 or 24 months.