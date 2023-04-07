In a letter written for World Health Day, the president spoke of strengthening the SUS and reducing the effects of the pandemic on the system

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wrote a letter in celebration of World Health Day, celebrated on Friday (7.Apr.2023). He said he wanted to strengthen the SUS (Unified Health System), “taking doctors and all health professionals to the outskirts of big citieses and the distant communities of the interior”. Read the full text at the end of the report.

Lula acknowledged difficulties related to the system. he mentioned “accumulated queues for consultations, exams and elective surgeries and the drop in vaccination rates”.

In the letter, the petista still recalled the covid-19 pandemic. According to him, SUS was negatively affected by the health situation of the period.

“I understand that many other nations have the same challenges. A robust global health architecture, with the World Health Organization at its center and at the forefront, is critical to our success in our efforts.”he wrote.

Lula reinforced his campaign commitments to the health area, such as equal access to medical care.

The document was released by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, in her twitter profile. In the publication, she exalted Lula and said that there are growing threats to health in the world. “We must strengthen global governance and multilateralism”he wrote.

At the end of the text, Lula thanked the director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, for the way he led the body.

“WHO has made extraordinary contributions to humanity. And it deserves a profound tribute for celebrating its 75 years of creation also on this April 7th”, said the PT.

In the previous government, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had lines considered negative against Tedros on some occasions.

Since the beginning of his 3rd term, Lula has taken measures related to health. On January 21, he and Nísia went to a Yanomami village in Roraima. The indigenous people experience problems of malnutrition and mercury contamination due to illegal mining.

In an attempt to oppose Bolsonaro, Lula received the bivalent dose of the anti-covid vaccine publicly on February 27. The immunizer was applied by the vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Lula even launched the program “More Doctors for Brazil”reformulation of the old “More Doctors“, on March 20. During the event, he argued that health should have expenses above the spending ceiling.

Read the letter in full:

“MESSAGE FOR WORLD HEALTH DAY

“More than a commemorative date, this World Health Day is an extraordinary opportunity to reflect on the world we want to build for ourselves and future generations.

“A world in which health is everyone’s right, and not a high-cost commodity, available only to a privileged minority who can afford it.

“A world where human, financial, scientific and technological resources are accessible to all human beings, without social or geographical distinctions.

“After all, a world ravaged by income, race or gender inequalities, where almost 1 billion men, women and children have nothing to eat, will always be a sick world.

“My friends and my girlfriends.

“Health goes hand in hand with life. And it is one of the most precious human rights.

“Every man, every woman and every child has the right to live in healthy environmental and social conditions, and not as victims of misery, hunger and unhealthy conditions, at home or at work.

“Celebrating World Health Day is to reaffirm this right. It is remembering that health must be present in all public policies and occupy the center of attention of governments.

“In Brazil, fortunately, we have the constitutional guarantee of a Unified Health System, the SUS, which ensures free access to services for the entire population. And we constantly strive to transform into ever better services what our Constitution determines.

“This involves strengthening the SUS, taking doctors and all health professionals to the outskirts of large cities and to distant communities in the Brazilian interior.

“It also involves carrying out intense campaigns to overcome the problems that still arise from the covid-19 pandemic: the accumulated queues for consultations, exams and elective surgeries and the drop in vaccination rates.

“I understand that many other nations have the same challenges. A robust global health architecture, with the World Health Organization at its center and at the forefront, is critical to our success in our efforts.

“WHO has made extraordinary contributions to humanity. And it deserves a deep tribute for celebrating its 75 years of creation also on this April 7th.

“Therefore, I would like to record my many thanks to the Director General, Tedros Adhanon, for his leadership at the head of the Organization.

“And I renew Brazil’s commitment to efforts to build a more developed, fair and supportive world, with health for all.”