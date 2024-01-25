In a ceremony at USP, the president states that the head of the Treasury was “the best Minister of Education” in Brazil

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (25.jan.2024) that he works so that Fernando Haddad it is “the best finance minister” of the history of Brazil. The statement was made during a ceremony commemorating the 90th anniversary of USP (University of Sao Paulo).

The head of the Executive also mentioned the period in which Haddad commanded the Ministry of Education, from 2005 to 2012, during the Lula 1st and 2nd governments and Dilma Rousseff (PT). He also stated that the assistant is in “one of the most important positions” of the current administration.

Here is what the president said:

“In one of the most important positions in the government, I have nothing more, nothing less than the guy who was at the time the best Minister of Education in this country: my friend Fernando Haddad, and I am working to make him the best Minister of Finance of this country.”

Watch (1min8s):

In a joking tone, Lula also said that the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanahe has “the task of being better than Haddad” in office and that this results in “a healthy fight”.

Homage

Lula was honored on Thursday night (25 January) with the Armando Salles de Oliveira medal, USP's highest honor. During his speech, the PT member said that he did not have the opportunity to graduate, but that he was supported by many intellectuals from the institution in his political career.

The president also highlighted social inclusion policies and stated that USP is increasingly “guy from the outskirts”which, according to him, for a long time “didn’t even dream” be there.

Watch the moment Lula receives the medal (2min52s):