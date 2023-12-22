Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 22/12/2023 – 20:22

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated, this Friday (22), in the celebration of the 20th Christmas for Waste Pickers and Homeless Populations, at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium, in Brasília. Since 2003, Lula has traditionally celebrated the end of the year for collectors of recyclable materials. This is Lula's 17th in-person participation in the event.

The meeting also closed the tenth edition of Expocatadores, an event that started on Wednesday (20) and brought together more than 2 thousand collectors of recyclable materials from the 27 units of the federation.

Related news:

When speaking, the president analyzed the first year of his third term. “This was a year of a lot of work, but of a lot of harvest. We managed to do what very few people imagined we could do, in such a short time,” he said. “We needed to make the transformation to make Brazil return to normality, [para] take care of people, people, women, men, children.” And he added that 2023 was the year to recover the country, “plow the land, fertilize, put the seed, cover it with earth and water it. Everything we dream will come to fruition.”

The president also recalled the return of the Pró-Catador program, created by him, which was extinguished in the previous government, and recreated, in February this year, with the new name: Programa Diogo Sant'ana Pró-Catadoras e Catadores para a Reciclagem Popular. “I want you to stop being invisible.”

“Let them know that you hold your head high, proud of the work you do, without feeling ashamed of the pride of others”, wished Lula.

Even with the advances, collector Neli Medeiros, from Minas Gerais, assessed that there are still many challenges to be overcome. “We have many companions, not only on the streets, but in landfills in need of infrastructure and care. In 2024, may things really happen for us, collectors.

“We, the collectors, are in a hurry. Those who are hungry are in a hurry. So, we need this government to continue supporting us, helping us to strengthen our chain”, declared Neli Medeiros.

The chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdo, recalled that, a year ago, the then president-elect was with collectors, before assuming the Presidency of the Republic again, on January 1st.

Cooperation agreements

Minister Márcio Macêdo pointed out that 80% of collectors work on the country's streets and most of them do not have access to basic rights and public services such as health, social assistance, education and Social Security and are exposed to food insecurity and low remuneration.

To help change this situation, the federal government signed, during the event, two cooperation agreements, which meet part of the demands brought to President Lula by representatives of the National Movement of Collectors of Recyclable Materials (MNCR), this week.

The first agreement involves public banks that are part of the Interministerial Committee for Social and Economic Inclusion of Collectors of Reusable and Recyclable Materials (CIISC), coordinated by the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, which operates on five fronts: strengthening organizations, socioeconomic inclusion, guarantee of rights, federative articulation and studies and research.

According to the signed document, the Cataforte project will be recreated, through a unified notice to promote training, training and advice for waste picker networks, support for the acquisition of equipment, machinery and vehicles; and implementation, adaptation and modernization of physical infrastructure. The cooperation involves the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Caixa Econômica Federal and the Banco do Brasil Foundation.

The second agreement deals with the Conexão Cidadã Pró-Catadores project and will send a mobile unit to serve waste pickers in five municipalities chosen by the movement. The structure will offer public services, inclusion in social programs and issuance of documents to this public.

At the meeting, the federal government formalized the transfer of Union land of an area of ​​2,500 square meters for the Association of Collectors of Recyclable and Reusable Materials of the Cerrado, as part of the policy of democratization of the Union's heritage, which will be launched in 2024, according to President Lula.

Environmental services

Minister Márcio Macêdo said that reality needs to change and give the collectors a leading role. “We believe that building an efficient and sustainable operating model for waste picker organizations will contribute to an improvement in the quality of life and the urban environment of the entire Brazilian society.”

At the meeting, waste pickers expressed that they want to be seen by society, companies and governments as providers of environmental services and not as simple collectors of disposable materials.

Waste picker and environmental educator Marcia Alencar, from Teresina, understands that the use of waste should be seen as another instrument for the country's transition to a green economy.

“We are not born collectors, I am an environmental educator, because I studied at technical school. And I am active in environmental activism, based on environmental education, discussing education, citizenship, to show children, with and for them, how important it is for us to discuss care, especially for human beings. We teach people how to take care of other forms of life, how to take care of the planet.”

Tributes

During the closing of the tenth edition of Expocatadores, President Lula paid tribute to several ministers for their role in building public policies in his government.

Representatives of the National Movement of Recyclable Material Collectors (MNCR) handed over the Collector-Friendly Seal to federal government authorities considered to be service providers that value the category.

In addition to the ministers, President Lula was accompanied by parliamentarians, the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues, the first lady, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, Janja, and the former minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of Brazil, Gilberto Carvalho .

Article changed at 8:29 pm to correct information. The land given to the Association of Collectors of Recyclable and Reusable Materials of the Cerrado has an area of ​​2,500 square meters, and not 2,500 square kilometers, as stated in the text.