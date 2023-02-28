By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that the government would resume the policy of minimum prices for agricultural products and that the program for people in debt could be announced next week.

At an event for the reinstallation of the National Council for Food and Nutritional Security (Consea), Lula also said that the government will buy excess production from farmers and that, on International Women’s Day, he will announce a law to ensure that women earn the same salary of men when performing the same function.

The post Lula says he will resume the minimum price for agriculture, should announce a program for debtors next week appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Lula #resume #minimum #price #agriculture #announce #program #debt #week #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO