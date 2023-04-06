President stated that the 60-day suspension was adopted to open dialogue with education sectors

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) ruled out the repeal of the New Secondary School and stated that the government should discuss the model with entities linked to education to prepare a proposal “that makes everyone happy”.

The Chief Executive attended a breakfast with writers and columnists from media outlets this Thursday morning (April 6, 2023) at the Planalto Palace. He was accompanied by the head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdo, and the head of the Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta.

Asked about the suspension of the New Secondary School signed by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, Lula stated that the temporary measure was adopted for the government to open dialogue with bodies linked to education. The minister ordered the suspension of the new model implementation schedule for a period of 60 days. The ordinance was published on Wednesday (5.Apr.2023) in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (61 KB).

“Camilo [Santana] it was purely and simply complying with a decision extracted from the transition commission. The transition commission that took care of the Education issue explicitly said that it was to continue this educational program in High School as it was trying to improve”declared the president.

“We are not going to revoke it, we are suspending it and we are going to discuss with all entities interested in discussing how to improve secondary education in this country.”

Watch (1min34s):

The New High School was created by the Temer government in 2017. According to the schedule, the changes began to be put into practice last year. The aim of the project was to make the teaching stage more attractive, in addition to expanding full-time education. However, its implementation faces structural challenges, resistance and ignorance on the part of the population.

In response to demands from sector entities, the MEC (Ministry of Education) opened a public consultation to evaluate and restructure the new model. The objective of the federal government, according to the ordinance, is “open the dialog” with civil society and education professionals. So far, Camilo is not talking about revoking the reform.

Meetings with journalists

President Lula's meeting with journalists this Thursday (6.Apr) is the 3rd since he began his current mandate.

The 1st breakfast was on January 12th. On the occasion, Lula met with reporters who cover the day-to-day activities at the Planalto Palace. They are known, in Brasilia, as “sectorists” of the Presidency.

At the time, the main subject was the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on January 8. 38 journalists were received, including the Power360.

Watch the video of the meeting:

On February 7, Lula received journalists from at least 40 leftist vehicles at the Palace. In PT groups, they are called “independent media”.

Watch the video of the meeting:

In both cases, the minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, and the first lady, Janja da Silva, participated.