President said that relationship was “cushioned” in previous administrations; Lula travels to China on Tuesday (April 11)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (10.Apr.2023) that it will invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to a bilateral meeting in Brazil. Lula travels to China on Tuesday (April 11).

“We will consolidate our relationship with China. I will invite Xi Jinping to come to Brazil, for a bilateral meeting, to get to know Brazil and to show the projects that we are interested in Chinese investment”, he said in an interview with the program “The Voice of Brazil”.

Lula stated that he wants to build partnerships with the Chinese and attract investment to Brazil in the area of ​​infrastructure.

According to the president, the relationship between the two countries was “cushioned“in previous governments, Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Brazil had a dead relationship because, after we left the presidency and after the coup [impeachment da ex-presidente Dilma Rousseff (PT)], these relations were dampened. The last president did not understand anything and did not want to do foreign policy”, he declared referring to Bolsonaro.

Lula defended the expansion of trade relations with South America. “We need to take care of our backyard, neighboring countries“, he said. He also stated that Brazil needs “look at the African continent, not only because we have a historic debt that we cannot pay in cash”.

