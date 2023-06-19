Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/19/2023 – 10:24 am

Share



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Monday morning, the 19th, that he will invite Pope Francis, with whom he is meeting this week, to participate with him in the Círio de Nazaré. The Catholic procession takes place in October, in the city of Belém, (PA).

In a live promoted by Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), Lula again said that he intends to talk about the war in Ukraine and social inequality with the pontiff. “Unequivocally, he is the pope most committed to the people”, said the PT about the head of the Catholic Church, with whom he is close. “I want to take advantage of my mandate to create worldwide awareness against hunger,” he added.

The Pope even sent a letter to Lula during the period in which the president was imprisoned in Curitiba and should receive it next Thursday, the 22nd, at the Vatican.

Lula also pointed out that, this Sunday, the 18th, he called former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) to congratulate him on his 92nd birthday, information released by the government. “He was well and smiling”, reported Lula about the former political opponent who supported him in the second round of last year’s elections.

Regarding the environmental agenda, Lula reiterated that Brazil can produce and export green hydrogen to the world. “No one has the right to say that Brazil is energy”, shot the PT, who returned to defend the Brazilian energy matrix. He promised more investment in wind, solar and biomass energy.

Mercosur

Lula also stated that he intends to discuss with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, the resolution contrary to the trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur approved by the French parliament. He even criticized the device added by the Europeans to the treaty that imposes sanctions on Mercosur in case of non-compliance with clauses. Lula and Macron will meet this Thursday, on the PT’s official trip to Paris.

The French Parliament vetoed the EU-Mercosur agreement after recognizing the use, by Brazilian crops, of banned pesticides in the European country. The text has no binding force, but represents a new obstacle to the implementation of the agreement.

In a live promoted by Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), Lula complained about the presentation, by the European Union, of a letter in which he asks for an additional environmental commitment by Mercosur to put the trade agreement into practice, under penalty of sanctions on agribusiness Brazilian.

Lula also stated that he will speak, on the trip to Paris, on the environmental issue at a public event organized by the band Coldplay in front of the Eiffel Tower. The petista embarks on Monday night for a new tour of Europe. Before heading to the French capital, he will pass through Rome and the Vatican.

During the live, Lula said he still does not know if he will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, the right-wing Giorgia Meloni, but confirmed meetings with the president of the European country, Sergio Mattarella and with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.























