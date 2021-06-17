Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, through his Twitter account, that he will revoke the spending ceiling if he is elected president.“When you give R$1 billion to the rich, is it an investment and when you give R$300 to the poor, is it spent? We are going to revoke this spending ceiling”, said the PT.

The former mayor of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) commented on this Thursday the proposal made by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to revoke the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of expenses to inflation. He said the idea “no need to scare the market” and criticized Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Both manifested themselves in Twitter posts.

“Paulo Guedes himself [ministro da Economia] did worse than revoke the spending ceiling. He breached and demoralized the ceiling in exchange for the re-election of the [Jair] Bolsonaro”, replied Maia.

The spending ceiling was devised by the then Finance Minister, Henrique Meirelles, during the Michel Temer government, and approved in 2016. During the 8 years of Lula’s government, Meirelles served as president of the Central Bank.

The government is discussing increasing the value of Bolsa Família to R$ 300, but has found it difficult to fit the new value into the 2022 spending ceiling. President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Wednesday (June 16) the new value as of December 2021, but the economic team has not yet found alternatives. The amount under study was R$250.

continue reading