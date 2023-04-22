President is in Portugal and, on Tuesday (April 25), he is going to Spain; departs for Brazil on Wednesday night (April 26)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (22.Apr.2023) that it will decide the future of GSI (Institutional Security Office) when you return from Europe. The Chief Executive is in Portugal and, on Tuesday (April 25), will go to Spain. He leaves for Brazil on Wednesday night (April 26).

“About the GSI, which is my responsibility, when I return, I will make the decision that I think is most important for Brazil”, he told journalists after meeting at the Palace of Belém, seat of the Presidency of Portugal, with the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Today, the GSI is commanded on an interim basis by Ricardo Cappelli. He took over the post after the departure of Marco Gonçalves Dias, on Wednesday (19.Apr). the military left the government after being seen in images released by CNN Brazil during the extremist acts of the 8th of January.

O Power360 found that the general Marcos Antonio Amaro dos Santos, 65 years old, known as General Amaro, is chosen by the government to take over the GSI. The announcement should take a few days, as members of the most left wings of the PT are still pressing for the choice of a civilian to head the cabinet.

Lula also spoke about the possible installation of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8.

“CPI is on account of the National Congress. He decides [sobre a instalação da Comissão] time he wants to decide. Do whatever time you want”, said the president.

SQUID IN PORTUGAL

Despite having landed in Lisbon on the morning of Friday (April 21), Lula’s official commitments began this Saturday (April 22). He was received by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Jerónimos Monastery. There, he laid flowers on the tomb of the Portuguese poet Luiz Vaz de Camões.

Afterwards, he went to the Palace of Belém for a private meeting with the Portuguese president.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 From left to right: Presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the Brazilian First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, at the Jerônimos Monastery



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 Lula lays flowers on the tomb of Portuguese poet Luiz Vaz de Camões

Lula spends the afternoon in meetings with the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, and other Portuguese authorities. the 2 countries must sign more than 10 agreements.



Marina Ferraz/Poder360 – 22.Apr.2023 President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (in the center, left), in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa (in the center, right)

On Sunday (April 23), Lula’s agenda is free from official commitments. The president will be, on Monday (April 24), in Matosinhos, in the Porto region. He is going to participate in the opening of the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, an event organized by Apex-Brasil and the Portuguese agency Aicep. On the occasion, there will be a renewal of the protocol of understanding between the two promotion agencies.

Lula returns to Lisbon aboard a KC-390 aircraft, produced by Embraer. Portugal is acquiring 5 of these aircraft. Also on Monday (April 24), Lula and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will deliver the Camões Prize to Chico Buarque, at the Queluz Palace.

On Tuesday (25.Apr) in the morning, the Brazilian president will be honored in a formal session of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic. After that, the delegation leaves for Madrid, capital of Spain.

The official agenda in Spain starts on the 25th in the afternoon and continues until the following day.