PT, however, said it is not certain that Arthur Lira (PP-AL) will be re-elected head of Casa Baixa next year.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, said this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) he does not consider the re-election of the President of the Chamber for granted, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in 2023. The PT also stated that he will not interfere in the choice of command of the House.

“A politician put me these days the thesis that everyone is in dispute, but the only sure thing is Lira president of the Chamber. And it won’t be that, do you know why? Because I will work to elect a bench with the parties that are supporting me”, said in an interview with UOL.

The former president also said that he had learned in his two previous administrations that the president of the Republic should not interfere in the choice of presidents of the Chamber and Senate.

“It is not the mayor who needs the president of the republic. It is the President of the Republic who needs the President of the Chamber. We need to understand this so we don’t think we can get involved. It is prudent for the President of the Republic not to want to choose command of the Chamber, because if he loses, he is chipped”, said.

Lira was elected in 2019 and may seek re-election in February next year. He is now the president’s 1st hour ally Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and has already moved to ensure his permanence in the position.

This is Lula’s 1st live interview with a vehicle of national expression during the pre-electoral campaign. The PT prioritized in the 1st half of this year, granting interviews to radio stations, local and international media.

Participated in the interview with UOL journalists Kennedy Alencar, Alberto Bombig and Carla Araújo. Kennedy was Lula’s adviser in the 1990s.