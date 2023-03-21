By Lisandra Paraguassu and Fernando Cardoso

(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that he would present the new fiscal framework only after his trip to China and that there was no rush to discuss the proposal presented by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad last week. .

In an interview with TV 247, Lula said that he instructed Haddad to disclose the package only after the trip, which he embarks on Saturday. Lula and the minister should stay out of the country for a week.

“Haddad has to announce and stay here to debate, to answer, to give an interview, to talk to the financial system, with the Chamber of Deputies, with the Senate, with other ministers, businessmen”, said the president.

“What you can’t do is for us to warn and leave”, he continued.

Initially, the intention was to present the proposal before going to China, that is, later this month. On Friday, the president gathered the Minister of Finance and others from the economic area, in addition to the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, for a first debate.

In this morning’s interview, Lula stated that the fiscal framework is already “mature”, but that care is needed to avoid cuts in social areas.

“What I have called attention to is that we have to do things very carefully because we cannot let resources for education and health run out,” said Lula, noting that he will talk about the topic with Haddad during the trip.

On Monday, the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin, had said that the fiscal anchor would be presented in the coming days and that it would include a debt curve, surplus and spending control.

The text will still have to be negotiated with Congress, and Lula said, in the interview, that he will talk to parliamentarians and all political forces to approve it, as well as the tax reform, a text on which the government is still working.

Haddad has been discussing the text of the framework with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and with the president of the Senate, Rodrico Pacheco (PSD-MG). Both were invited to go to China with Lula and the president’s intention was to forward this negotiation during the several hours of travel on the plane, but on Monday Lira announced that he will not go to Beijing.

Regarding the tax reform, the president admitted that he is not sure whether it will be possible to vote on a complete change, but he believes that the government will be able to approve points that reverse the model, making the richest pay more taxes and the poorest, less. .

MORE CRITICISM OF BC

On the day the new meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (Copom) begins, with the expectation that the maintenance of the Selic rate at 13.75% will be announced at the end of the meeting on Wednesday, the president once again criticized the rate interest rates and stated that he will continue to fight for their reduction.

Lula classified a rate of 13.75% as “irresponsible” when the country would not have demand inflation and would be suffering from the lack of investment caused by the high price of credit.

“There is no reason, no explanation, no logic. The only person who agrees with high interest rates is the financial system, which survives and lives on this and earns a lot of money from speculation,” said the president.

“I’m going to keep pushing, I’m going to keep trying to fight so that we can reduce the interest rate so that the economy can return to investment,” said Lula, who again criticized the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

The president stressed that there is no way to change the president of the BC, who has a mandate under the body’s autonomy law, and will only be able to present another name in two years.

“Honestly, I think that the president of the Central Bank is not committed to the law that was approved on autonomy. The legislation says that it is necessary to take care of the responsibility of monetary autonomy, but it is also necessary to take care of inflation, of job growth, which he does not care about, ”he said.

Lula again said that the country needs credit at lower interest rates in order to grow, or companies will not be able to invest. He added that the government intends to make a financing policy “with the few resources we have” aimed especially at small and medium-sized companies.

The issue of interest came up again when the president commented on the reduction in the rate of payroll loans, announced by the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, which led banks to withdraw from the segment.

Lula classified the cut as “precipitated”. She stated that there must be a cut in interest rates, but that it would be “little thing”. The government is considering proposing an increase in the ceiling to 1.90%. Last week, the Social Security Council approved a reduction to 1.70%, a percentage that banks considered it was not possible to work.

Lula also spoke of the privatization of Eletrobras, stating that he hoped that the government could return to ownership of the company, which was sold last year. He commented that his management went to court against the reduction of the Union’s voting power in the company and against the price for the repurchase of shares in the electric company.

After the president’s speech, the shares of the former state-owned company began to fall on the São Paulo stock exchange.

CHINA

Lula also spoke of his trip to China, which he will embark on next Saturday. Asked if he would discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he assured that yes, depending on him, and praised the Chinese president’s initiative to go to Russia to talk to Vladimir Putin.

“It is a subject that I will discuss with the president of China. It’s already big news that China has gone there now, good news. Because we need to stop everyone and say ‘let’s talk again,'” he said.

“I am convinced that Brazil can make an extraordinary contribution to putting an end to war and returning to peace”, said the president.

Another theme that came to the fore was Lula’s decision, this time, not to appoint him as the new attorney general of the Republic from the triple list usually prepared by prosecutors.

In her first two mandates, and that of Dilma Rousseff, the choice was made within the triple list, which is not mandatory. Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro did not respect her.

“I will not choose more from the triple list. And the Federal Public Ministry has to know that I will not choose because of the irresponsibility of the Paraná Task Force”, said Lula, referring to the Lava Jato operation, responsible for his conviction of corruption that would later be annulled by the Federal Supreme Court.

“They played was something that only I had done (the triple list), so I’m going to think a lot about who I’m going to nominate, I don’t have anyone in mind yet… I’m going to take a lot into account.”

The current PGR, Augusto Aras, ends his mandate in September of this year.

(By Lisandra Paraguassu and Fernando CardosoEdited by Flávia Marreiro)