05/21/2023 – 23:27

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said, this Monday morning (Sunday night, 21, in Brazil), in Hiroshima, that he was “upset” for not having met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, during the summit of the G7.

Lula also said that both the Ukrainian and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, do not seem to be interested in negotiating peace.

Zelensky, who made a surprise visit to the summit of the seven most industrialized countries on the planet, in Hiroshima, Japan, in search of diplomatic support and more military aid, attempted a bilateral meeting with Lula.

The Brazilian was the target of criticism, according to which he would have been soft with Russia about the invasion of the neighboring country.

Both Lula and Zelensky attributed scheduling conflicts to the fact that they had not met, which the Ukrainian president jokingly said could have “disappointed” his Brazilian colleague.

“I was not disappointed. I was upset because I would like to meet with him and discuss the matter”, said Lula during a press conference in Japan, before his trip back to Brazil.

But “Zelensky is of legal age. He knows what he does,” he added.

Lula explained that his team had scheduled a meeting with Zelensky this Sunday afternoon, but the Ukrainian would have been late and his schedule was full after that.

Zelensky won strong support from G7 leaders during the summit, including American support for access to long-claimed F-16 fighter jets.

He also met with leaders from countries outside the G7 who were invited to the event, and obtained a commitment from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do “all we can” to resolve the conflict.

“I understand your pain,” Modi told Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president did not have the same demonstration of support as Brazil.

Lula said he saw no point in meeting with Zelensky now and claimed that neither he nor Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to want peace.

“For now, they don’t want to talk. They are both convinced they are going to win the war,” she added.

Lula has promoted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and proposed that Brazil act as a mediator, along with other “neutral” countries, such as China and Indonesia.

But last month, the Brazilian was the target of criticism when he accused the United States of “encouraging” the war.

After the White House accused him of “reproducing Russian and Chinese propaganda”, Lula lowered his tone and stated that Brazil condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But he returned to criticize this Monday.

According to him, the American president, Joe Biden, is sending the message that “Putin has to surrender and pay for everything he has screwed up”.

“This speech does not help”, stated Lula.























