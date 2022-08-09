“But you have to see if they are not armed at the meeting”, said the PT member on Saturday at Fiesp with businessmen

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) he wanted to sit down and talk to representatives of Brazilian agribusiness. He even stated that he intended to meet with the “angriest” but with one caveat: “You need to check to see if they are not armed”.

To businessmen gathered in a meeting promoted by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Lula said he did not understand why ruralists would be sympathetic to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I challenge someone to say what Bolsonaro did for agribusiness”declared. “We just want the chance to talk to agribusiness, to the angriest”said.

Later in his presentation, Lula said that agribusiness has a “bad part”without elaborating on it – but implying that it would be the businessmen in the sector who do not sympathize with the PT candidacy for the Planalto.

“These days I had a meeting with a businessman at night and I started having some disagreements because I wanted to know why agribusiness likes Bolsonaro and I asked that question. What good did Bolsonaro do for agribusiness? Anything!”said.

Lula also stated that the last major measure taken by the federal government for the sector took place in his government, in 2008, with the enactment of a provisional measure that, according to him, resolved the problem of securitizing the rural debt by R$89 billion in era.

“If we didn’t do that, it would break the entire sector. It was the last thing done, the rest was the normal crop plan”said.

The presidential candidate also said that businessmen reported episodes of invasion of productive lands by movements such as the MST (Movimento dos Sem Terra). Lula, however, countered.

“In fact, the landless invaded land that the government paid for. It was the government that expropriated and then the government had to give money for production, for marketing, to give money to build houses and to give money for education. I don’t know a productive land if anyone knows please give me the name of a productive farm that was invaded by the landless”said.

The institution is chaired by Josué Gomes da Silva, son of José Alencar, former vice-president of the Republic during the PT's 2 terms (2003-2010). The former president only made his opening speech. He will still be questioned by businessmen.

Lula has sought the richest part of agribusiness to gain support or at least reduce the sector’s adherence to Bolsonaro, his main opponent in the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

The PT is benefiting from the discontent of exporters with the deterioration of Brazil’s image abroad during the Bolsonaro government.

The country’s prestige among importers is important for the business of these entrepreneurs. Outside the top of the sector, PT’s entry is more difficult. In addition, several associations in the area have a Bolsonarist history.

Lula’s campaign appointed the vice-president on his ticket, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), to be the interlocutor with entrepreneurs in the sector. In the coming weeks, he should start a series of trips to producing states, such as Mato Grosso.

At the beginning of his speech, Lula asked the businessmen to also listen to his deputy on the ticket, the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the ex-minister Aloízio Mercadante, coordinator of his government program.

The PT member pointed out that Alckmin will have “important role” in a possible new government.

“Just like José Alencar had. When he was vice president, he participated in all the decisions at the table, he made his guesses. He was treated like president, not vice. You will be treated here too”said Lula.

At the beginning of the month, Fiesp launched the manifest “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”. The document was criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At the end of July, the current chief executive said that the letter was, in fact, in favor of the PT candidate for president.