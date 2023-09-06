President signed the demarcation of two indigenous lands in Acre and Amazonas and the creation of conservation units in Roraima

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) that the federal government will intensify dialogue with mayors and governors of the Amazon region to outline joint policies to preserve the forest and generate employment and income for the local population.

In celebration of Amazon Day, Lula signed, in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, the ratification of two indigenous lands in Acre and Amazonas and the creation of two conservation units in Roraima, close to Yanomami lands.

“It’s important to call the mayors into the conversation, so that we don’t see them as enemies, but as allies. It’s better to call them to talk and make them participate in preservation. Don’t just put up a ‘prohibited’ sign. It takes a policy of persuasion, a policy of their active participation”he said.

Lula again demanded payment of US$ 100 billion from rich countries to nations with tropical forests, especially Brazil. The president complains that the promise was made in 2009, but the resources have not yet been released.

During his speech, the PT cited some of the mottos of his government’s policy for the Amazon, such as the preservation of the forest combined with the economic and social development of the region.

“The Amazon is in a hurry to continue doing what it has always done: being essential to life on Earth, a containment barrier to the climate emergency that threatens life on our planet. […] The Amazonian people are also in a hurry to get rid of all forms of violence to which they are subjected and serial environmental crimes”he said.

During the event, the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvastated that the “Brazil’s real independence depends on the destiny that Brazil gives to the Amazon”. For her, as the country holds 60% of the Amazon biome, it can be said that the “The future of humanity and living conditions in the world also depend on Brazil.”.

Marina also said that world political leaders are divided.“One part understands the need for protection and another part still sees the Amazon as a repository of resources to be explored as if they were infinite”he stated.

Demarcation of indigenous lands

Lula signed the decrees that made indigenous lands official:

Gregório River, in Tarauacá (AC) – area of ​​traditional and permanent occupation of the Katukina and Yawanawá peoples;

– area of ​​traditional and permanent occupation of the Katukina and Yawanawá peoples; Acapuri de Cima, in Fonte Boa (AM) – area occupied by the Kokama people.

The demarcation is part of the recognition of 8 territories by the federal government. In April, Lula signed the ratification of another 6 indigenous lands in 6 states. They were the first signed by the Federal Executive since 2018, during the government of Michel Temer (MDB).

The president also signed 2 decrees that create conservation units in Roraima. According to the government, the regions act as pressure reducers that affect the Yanomami territory. The decrees create the:

Parima National Forest conservation unit, in Amajari (RR);

Viruá National Park conservation unit, in Caracaraí (RR).

Lula signed the decree that changes the rules for land regularization in areas belonging to the Union and Incra (National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform).

Responsibility passes to the Ministry of Agrarian Development, under the coordination of the Technical Chamber for Land Allocation and Land Regularization of Federal Rural Public Lands. The technical chamber will also have a deliberative nature on the allocation of public lands.

The federal government will also allocate R$ 20 million to 6,000 families living in the Amazon region. The objective is to strengthen family agriculture based on agroecology with technical assistance and rural extension actions.

Lula also signed the act establishing the National Chemical Safety Commission, which will be coordinated by the Ministry of the Environment. The commission had been extinguished in 2019 and is once again responsible for coordinating and drawing up strategies for the environmentally correct management of chemical substances.