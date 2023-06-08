President said that Bolsonaro government “discouraged” the country to take the exam and “want to prove that youth want to study”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said it wants to break the enrollment record for Enem (National High School Examination) this year. The deadline ends on June 16. During the inauguration of the IFPE (Federal Institute of Pernambuco) campus in Paulista this Wednesday (7.Jun.2023), Lula asked the students present at the event to “reverberate” your “message” asking that “all Brazilian youth” register to take the exam. The objective, according to the president, is “make the biggest enrollment Enem has ever had” It is “to test” that young people want to study. He stated that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “demotivated” Brazilians to take the test.

Message from Lula and the students of the Federal Institute of Pernambuco: register for the Enem! #EquipeLula 🎥: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/I5Jm0aYJ6W — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 7, 2023

This report was produced by journalism intern Izabel Tinin under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider