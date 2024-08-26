For the president, the current one is “outdated”; statement was made at the launch of the National Energy Transition Policy

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (Aug 26, 2024) that he wants a new mining policy for Brazil. For the Chief Executive, the current one is “overcome”.

“Our mining policy is outdated and we need to understand how important it is for us to do now. To see that these critical minerals are a way for us to enrich ourselves and create conditions to be another passport for the Brazilian people to grow, as was the case with the pre-salt layer.”declared during the launch of the National Energy Transition Policy.

Watch the program launch (1h20min45s):