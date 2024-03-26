Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 9:55

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, made a publication on X, formerly Twitter, this Tuesday, the 26th. On the night of Monday, the 25th, Lula met with deputies, senators and ministers at the Palácio da Alvorada . The only minister who did not participate was Health, Nísia Trindade. The meeting was a request from the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja.

“Yesterday (Monday) Alvorada opened its doors to female deputies, senators and government ministers. We talked about Brazil, the important agendas of the legislature and the gender equality agenda in our country”, wrote Lula.

The meeting was attended by senators such as Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) and deputies such as Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) and Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA). The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, also participated.