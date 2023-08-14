In his weekly live, the president said he should announce the new project when he goes to the UN Conference in September

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (14.Aug.2023), in its live weekly, which should announce with President Joe Biden, of the United States, a plan for job creation. Without giving further details, the PT said that the announcement should take place during his visit to the North American country for the UN conference (United Nations), which is scheduled for September. “Then there is the UN where possibly Biden and I are going to launch another job generation program”, he said while listing his upcoming international trips. Lula also said that she should go to a meeting of the African Union of Nations in February next year.

Watch the full broadcast of Lula: