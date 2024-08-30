Law determines that the leader of the Central Bank has a 4-year term, which does not coincide with that of the President of the Republic

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (Aug 30, 2024) that the head of the Executive should have the right to change the command of the BC (Central Bank) if you don’t like it. Today, the law determines that the leader of the monetary authority has a 4-year term, which does not coincide with that of the President of the Republic.

“I honestly think that the President of the Republic has the right to appoint the president of the Central Bank and remove him if he doesn’t like it. I put Galípolo in with a mandate, and what if he does something really wrong? What do I do? I don’t know who created the idea that the guy is untouchable.”declared Lula in an interview with Radio MaisPBin Paraíba. The president appointed Gabriel Galípolo, current director of Monetary Policy at the BC, to the presidency of the monetary authority.

Watch (1min21s):

