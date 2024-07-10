President declares that Brazil has the capacity to produce and sell food to India

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said “pray every day” for what “until the Indians come back” eating meat. “Because we have what to sell, we have the means to create, the means to produce and we have extraordinary technological knowledge”declared in this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) during the closing of the Bolivia-Brazil Business Forum, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra (Bolivia). According to report According to a 2017 report by T&A Consulting (PDF – 2 MB), total per capita meat consumption in India is at very low levels compared to developed economies, but was growing due to changing lifestyles. The current ruling party, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), however, promotes vegetarianism and advocates for the protection of cattle.

Watch (1min25s):