In Portugal, the president condemns the violation of territory, says he will not visit Ukraine and denies having equaled Kiev and Moscow on responsibility for the conflict. But he claims that “those who do not speak of peace contribute to war”. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began this Saturday (22/04), in Lisbon, his first official visit to Europe in this third term. After a meeting with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Brazilian made statements about the war in Ukraine, in which he condemned the violation of Ukrainian territory and denied having equaled Kiev and Moscow on responsibility for the conflict.

Lula also said that he will only visit Russia or Ukraine when there are signs that the countries are willing to reach a negotiated solution for the end of the war.

“I have not been to Russia or Ukraine, I will only go when there is a peace building mood. I never equated the two countries”, said the president. “​​We all think Russia got it wrong. And we have already condemned it in all UN decisions. But the war has already begun and the war must be stopped. And to stop the war, there has to be someone to talk to, and Brazil is ready.”

Lula went on to state that his “government condemns the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity”, but defends “a political and negotiated solution to the conflict”. “We need to create a group of countries that sit at the table with both Ukraine and Russia to find peace.”

The talk about a negotiated political solution echoes recent statements by Lula about the war, but previously the president generated controversy by saying that both Moscow and Kiev are responsible for the conflict, since “when one doesn’t want it, two don’t fight.”

Friction with EU and US

Recently, the president also clashed with the United States and the European Union (EU) by stating that these powers are contributing to prolong the conflict on Ukrainian soil. Brussels and the White House even issued indignant reactions to the Brazilian’s speech.

Questioned this Saturday about whether he still maintains this position, Lula replied: “If you don’t talk about peace, you contribute to war.”

He then recalled when the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, visited him in Brasília and asked Brazil to sell war weapons to Berlin so that they could be donated to Ukraine. The request was denied by Lula.

“Brazil refused to sell the missiles, because if we sold the missiles and these missiles were donated to Ukraine and these missiles were used and a Russian died, it would be Brazil’s fault. Brazil would be at war. And Brazil does not want to participate in the war. Brazil wants to build peace,” said the president.

Portugal supports Ukraine

At the same press conference, the Portuguese president also commented on the war, stating that Portugal condemns the Russian invasion and expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Rebelo de Sousa also reaffirmed Portugal’s commitment to NATO and EU policies regarding the war.

“Portugal is an ally of the EU, of NATO, defined support for Ukraine. Brazil’s position is the one that President Lula defended”, said the Portuguese leader. “Portugal thinks that it is not a fair situation not to allow Ukraine to defend itself and recover territory that was lost due to territorial violation.”

This is Lula’s first official trip to Europe in this third term. During the morning, he was received by Rebelo de Sousa with military honors at Praça do Império, in Lisbon, and later paid a visit to the tomb of Luís de Camões. The two presidents then proceeded to a meeting in Belém, before the joint press conference.

Brazilian neutrality put to the test

As much as Lula has denied that he will personally visit Ukraine, he decided to send the special advisor of the Palácio do Planalto for international affairs, Celso Amorim, to meet with authorities in Kiev and discuss the invasion of Russia.

The president claims that Brazil has a neutral position in the conflict, but his speeches that held Ukraine co-responsible for the invasion of its territory and accused the EU and the US of prolonging the war raised doubts in Western countries and in the Ukrainian community about the neutrality of Brasília .

The Brazilian government’s frequent contact with the Russian government contributed to this perception, with no official visits to Kiev by high-ranking members of the Lula administration.

Amorim met Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov in Moscow at the end of March. Lavrov was also received in Brasília last Monday by the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, and by Lula.

Amorim was Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2011, in the first two Lula administrations. After his trip to Moscow, he visited Paris, where he spoke with representatives of the French government on the subject.

