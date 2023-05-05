President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized, this Thursday (4), the current prices of cars and said that the government intends to take initiatives to bring cheaper vehicles to the country, in addition to guaranteeing better payment conditions.

“Which poor person can buy a popular car for R$90,000? A R$90,000 car is not popular. It’s for the middle class,” he said during the first meeting of the new Sustainable Economic and Social Development Council, the so-called “Conselhão”.

Recreated by the PT, the body has the mission of assisting in the elaboration of public development policies. The president, however, did not give details about the plan to make cars cheaper.

At the event, Lula again criticized the Central Bank and the entity’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, after the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decision to maintain the economy’s basic interest rate at 13.75%.

“It’s funny, it’s very funny what people think in this country. Everyone here can talk about everything, they just can’t talk about interest. Everyone has to be careful. Nobody talks about interest, as if one man alone could know more than the heads of 215 million people, ”he said.

The interest rate is the main instrument of the Central Bank to coordinate the country’s monetary policy. When interest rates rise, the loan becomes more expensive and the economy “cools down”, which helps to control inflation – but, as a consequence, reduces the expansion of income and employment.

Regarding the “Conselhão”, a collegiate formed by representatives of different sectors of society for the formulation of public policies, Lula said that the group represents the “face of Brazilian society”.

The petista said he considers a virtue of the “Conselhão” to gather people with different thoughts and that, from this dialogue, new ideas for the country will emerge.