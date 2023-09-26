The President stated that time does not pass “when there is a cause” and commented on the surgery on Friday (September 29th)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, made a joke this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) by stating that he is “predestined to live 120 years”. He made the statement when speaking at Palácio do Planalto about the launch of a strategy for the development of the health industry in the country. “When you have a cause, you fight for it, time doesn’t pass. Time passes for those who don’t think, have no objective, for those who don’t have a cause. Those who live from fighting on a daily basis don’t have time to get old.”, said the Chief Executive. He also stated that the surgery he will undergo on Friday (September 29) will help him “endure another 50 years” –he suffers from pain caused by osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur bone of his right leg and the pelvis, in the hip.