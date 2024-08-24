Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 13:36

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Saturday, the 24th, that he has been “on the heels of the Minister of Agriculture”, Carlos Favaro, so that he can lower the price of rice.

During a campaign rally for Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) in Campo Limpo, south of the capital of São Paulo, Lula said he was surprised when he went to a supermarket and saw that the price of rice was R$36.

“I am on his back (Carlos Favaro) to lower the price of rice because I said I would lower the price of picanha, and picanha has gone down. We can make things happen in this country,” said Lula, adding that Brazil has the lowest unemployment rate in the last 14 years.

“We are seeing the largest increase in the wage bill; 90% of professional categories have reached an agreement to receive a salary increase, above inflation. There are people who think that I should not give the minimum wage to retirees, but I will continue to give minimum wage increases, because it is the best way to distribute income. We will continue to generate jobs. We will continue to generate investment,” said Lula.

In June, the federal government canceled the lots won in the public auction for the purchase of imported and processed rice, held by the National Supply Company (Conab) after suspicions of irregularities. The cancellation was made due to indications that the companies lacked the technical and financial capacity to honor their commitments.

As shown by the Stateof the four winning companies, only one – Zafira Trading – is a company in the sector. Also winning the auction were an ice cream manufacturer, a neighborhood grocery store specializing in cheese and a car rental company.