President canceled dinner in Paris with Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Sau, who gave jewelry to Michelle Bolsonaro

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said that he canceled the dinner with the Saudi Arabian prince, Mohammed bin Salman, scheduled for Friday (June 23, 2023), in Paris (France), because he would not be able to attend the meeting, but will ask the Itamaraty to call to go to Brazil. “If Saudi Arabia is interested in investing in Brazil, Brazil will be interested in talking to Saudi Arabia. With whoever, regardless of the controversies. I’m not worried about the jewelry because that’s not me”, said Lula in an interview with journalists this Saturday morning (June 24, 2023). Mohammed bin Salman is accused of ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. His government presented former Brazilian first lady Michelle Bolsonaro with jewelry worth R$5 million in 2021.

Watch Lula’s speech and interview in Paris: