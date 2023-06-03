The president recorded a video in São Bernardo (SP), the scene of workers’ militancy in the 1980s

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Saturday (3.jun.2023) a video at the Vila Euclides stadium, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The petista said he was moved and recalled that the place was the scene of his militancy in the 1980s and that it was there that movements such as the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) and the PT (Workers Party) emerged: “Practically everything in my life started there. I hope this stadium continues to serve as an example for so many things we need to do in Brazil”.

Watch the video (2min6s):