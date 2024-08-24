President met with managers of federal institutes in São Paulo; said he will hold annual meetings with the IFs

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (23.Aug.2024) that he wanted to take “the country of lethargy” and that considers education one of the ways to achieve this. The statement was made in a closed meeting with managers of the IFSP (Federal Institute of São Paulo), held in the capital of São Paulo.

According to reports collected by Poder360 with meeting participants, the president highlighted the Sock Foot Programa financial-educational incentive, in the form of savings, aimed at encouraging students enrolled in public high schools to remain in school and complete their studies. Students must be registered with CadÚnico.

Lula also told education administrators that he intends to hold work meetings every year. The goal is to take stock of activities and present new investments. The president compared the initiative of the federal institutes with the educational policy developed by South Korea, which has allowed the country to advance technologically in recent decades.

Participating with Lula:

At the meeting, government officials presented investments from the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) aimed at professional and technological education, which in São Paulo total R$441.2 million. Of this amount, R$141.2 million is being used for 38 infrastructure improvement projects on existing campuses. The remaining R$300 million will be used to build 12 new campuses in the state by 2026. The new campuses are expected to be located in the following cities:

Carapicuiba;

Agouti;

Diadem;

Franco of the Rock;

Maua;

Osasco;

Ribeirao Preto;

Saints;

Sao Paulo (neighborhoods of Tiradentes City and Jardim Ângela);

Saint Vincent;

Sumaré.

It is estimated that 16,800 new vacancies will be created, most of them in technical courses integrated with high school. There are currently 41 campuses in São Paulo, with 903 professional qualification, technical, undergraduate and postgraduate courses, serving 77,558 students.

By 2026, the federal government estimates an investment of R$3.9 billion to expand and consolidate the institutions of the Federal Network of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education: IFs (federal institutes), Cefets (Federal Centers of Technological Education) and Colégio Pedro 2.

The main goal is to implement 100 new IF campuses in the country by the established date.